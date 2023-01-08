Blue Mountains City Council has welcomed $500 million in new state funding to fix potholes across NSW but is unsure how much money it will receive from the program.
The NSW Government announced a $500 million boost to help metropolitan and regional councils tackle the mammoth task of repairing the state's road network on January 4.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the new Regional and Local Roads Repair program would provide even more support for councils to continue to carry out urgent repair work to ensure people stay connected and safe.
"We have listened to councils and we understand the pressure they are under from many months of wet weather. This funding boost will help councils continue the huge job of bringing roads back up to scratch to keep our state moving," he said.
But Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill isn't popping the champagne corks just yet.
"Any funding would be most welcome by council, but the amount we will receive has not yet been confirmed," he said.
"Some 56 per cent of the money is expected to go to regional councils. Unfortunately, Blue Mountains was excluded from the $50 million already provided to help regional councils and is classified as a metropolitan council for the purpose of road funding announcements."
The mayor said four successive declared natural disasters since 2021 have caused more than $400 million in damage to 160km of roads, 66 landslides, 52 buildings, and stormwater systems across the Blue Mountains.
"The cost to build back better to future proof the city infrastructure for climate change is approximately double that amount and requires extensive stormwater management systems with stormwater quality management to protect the surrounding world heritage areas and Warragamba Dam catchment," he said.
"During 2022 we assessed and repaired 199,945 square metres of roads, and work is continuing in the new year."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the road network had been battered, with hundreds of thousands of potholes opening up across the state and some roads washed away by landslips.
"This $500 million boost is on top of the $50 million already provided by the government to help regional councils carry out emergency pothole repairs. We always said there would be more support on the way and today we are delivering on that," he said.
NSW regional transport and roads minister Sam Farraway said the application process will be simple and the cash will be available immediately so councils can get on with the job of urgently restoring the state's road network.
"The new funding will start landing in councils' bank accounts within weeks so work can begin right away on repairing the essential roads locals, tourists and freight operators use every day," he said.
Mayor Greenhill said Blue Mountains City Council didn't wait for "government money to flow through" before starting repair work.
"We have moved to repairs as soon as the weather has allowed and many people will have seen the results of this already," he said.
"However, government support is crucial. Our council, like the rest, cannot cope without it.
"At the moment our staff are assessing the extent to which we are eligible for these funds. We certainly hope a good portion is available to us. It is certainly needed."
The mayor also said: "Last year Trish Doyle made an extensive submission to the two ministers responsible which included details about the impacts of these successive disasters on our roads.
"While I understand she received no response from the state government at that time, I think this detailed analysis will connect with the work council is doing in making the case for funding this time."
