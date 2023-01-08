Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains City Council reacts to $500m Regional and Local Roads Repair program

By Damien Madigan
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill inspects road repairs in the Blue Mountains in 2022. Picture supplied.

Blue Mountains City Council has welcomed $500 million in new state funding to fix potholes across NSW but is unsure how much money it will receive from the program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.