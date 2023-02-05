Police have closed the case file on the fire which destroyed one of the Mountains' most expensive homes, after the man accused of the incident has died.
Jonathon Francis Roache of Lawson was charged with arson and another 16 offences. He stood accused of burning down a multi-million dollar home - rumoured to be the most expensive private home in the Blue Mountains - at 168 Falls Rd in Wentworth Falls, on January 21, 2019. The grounds are now for sale.
The matter was proceeding through the courts, but during the peak of the COVID pandemic, Roache passed away in Springwood Hospital from cancer.
Roache, who was born in March, 1980, had been given bail before the courts. His bail conditions indicated he was "seriously ill at the time the matter was progressing through the courts" and that he "live in Lawson ... unless in hospital or a palliative care facility".
The charges were dismissed when he was due to appear in Penrith Court in April, 2021, before Magistrate Fiona Toose. The matter was withdrawn and the court record stated there would be "no further proceedings ... accused is deceased".
Roache had not entered a plea to any charges, which included; breaking and entering and stealing, damaging a property by fire and using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Crews from Fire and Rescue Katoomba were first at the house fire on that January morning. Several artworks were all that could be saved. Thick fog had made it difficult to initially determine if it was a bushfire or house fire, a FRNSW spokesman said at the time.
The 1.8 hectare property had been previously owned by actor Reg Livermore, and was redesigned into a large two-storey 2014 Peter Stutchbury home, featuring many pieces of art.
The FRNSW spokesman said the home was completely destroyed, except for the concrete basement and art inside. Forty firefighters attended, as well as police and crime scene examiners. No-one was inside.
At the time Blue Mountains Police Detective Inspector Brad Element said Katoomba detectives were investigating the cause and would prepare a report for the Coroner as the value of the home exceeded $500,000. Early investigations revealed the fire to be "undetermined," and the public was urged to help.
"A number of lines of enquiry were established during the investigation, culminating in the arrest and charging of Jonathon Roache," police said.
The property - called Pirramimma - is now for sale through McGrath Wentworth Falls after the death of the most recent owner.
