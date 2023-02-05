Blue Mountains Gazette

The case is closed on a fire that destroyed one of the most expensive Mountains homes in 2019.

By B C Lewis
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:33am, first published 6:00am
Police have closed the case file on the fire which destroyed one of the Mountains' most expensive homes, after the man accused of the incident has died.

