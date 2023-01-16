Ritz plan rejected by planning panel

Multi-million dollar plans to convert the rundown Ritz at Leura into a high-end nursing home have hit a hurdle after being knocked back by a planning panel.
The panel heard concerns from nearby residents and from the local branch of the National Trust about a new three-storey building fronting Wascoe Street.
The Western Planning Panel agreed with complaints that the "bulk, scale and character" of the building would be "incompatible" with the residential homes in rest of the street, and in particular with the neighbouring heritage-listed cottage.
But the panel also said the proposal had "overall merit", noting the ever-increasing need for nursing home beds for the ageing population in the Mountains.
If the concerns over the form of the so-called new "west wing" building were addressed, an amended DA would likely be approved, it said.
The owner of the neighbouring heritage property, Mary McDonald, said: "While this reprieve is a great relief for locals and the Leura village as a whole, I and my neighbours remain concerned about the potential for an overbuilt structure to be added to this significant heritage site along Wascoe Street in the future. We are nervously awaiting the next phase of this development.
"Wascoe Street residents were also very disappointed that concerns raised about traffic and parking impacts were not acknowledged or addressed by the panel."
Leura Community Alliance chairman, Rod Stowe, noted that in rejecting the application, "the panel had largely acknowledged the concerns expressed by the council and community representatives about the size, scale and unsympathetic design of the proposed new west wing on the Wascoe side of the site".
The developer, Pathways Residences, which also runs nursing homes in Killara, Northbridge and Cronulla, originally lodged plans for a $37 million redevelopment which would create 137 en suite rooms, in mid 2021 and an amended application in June 2022.
The company and council have been in negotiation over many aspects of the development, leading to long delays in processing the DA.
But the planning panel said despite various compromises, the discussions have been only "partially successful" to date.
A Pathways spokeswoman said the company was still in discussions with the local council so was unable to provide comment.
The 130-year-old building on the corner of Leura Mall and Megalong Street started life as an alcohol-free cafe - the Coffee Palace - before becoming the Palace Hotel. It became known as The Ritz in about 1914.
In 1942, during World War Two, it was requisitioned for use as a military convalescent home managed by the Red Cross.
After the war, it reverted to being a licensed hotel until 1970 when it was converted into a nursing home.
In December 2017, it failed 37 of 44 performance markers and had its accredition withdrawn. It was closed down in 2018. Since then the site has remained vacant.
