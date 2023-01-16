Blue Mountains Gazette

New building at the Ritz ruled too bulky for Leura street

JC
By Jennie Curtin
January 17 2023 - 9:00am
Ritz plan rejected by planning panel

Multi-million dollar plans to convert the rundown Ritz at Leura into a high-end nursing home have hit a hurdle after being knocked back by a planning panel.

