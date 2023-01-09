A quartet of local playwrights who, for three years, have waited patiently in the wings to see their tales of the unexpected performed on stage finally get their wish this month.
The previously unpublished one-act plays will be showcased under the independent banner, Four Shadows Productions, on January 21 and 22 at Blackheath's Bates Hall.
The four playwrights have a strong track record of writing success. But their different backgrounds and styles have fashioned some compelling storylines. Two of the plays offer piercing viewpoints of a dystopian future, the third invites the audience to travel back to the 1850s, the fourth is a cautionary tale of the consequences of dreaming about picking the winner of the Melbourne Cup.
Iain Fraser's play is Underground. He is a published author and directed the Glenbrook Players' luminary productions of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and The Elephant Man. Underground highlights a couple stuck in a bunker following some sort of nuclear attack. It offers some challenging twists before a poignant and memorable finale.
David Levell's play is Ghost Hunting. Levell expanded his 2019 play, A Bush Haunting, into novel length and scooped the 2022 Charles Dickens Museum "Twisting A Tale" global story competition. Ghost Hunting is set in rural 1850s Australian outback, where the venerable Ladies Ghost Society try to solve what has driven residents away from a lonely rural property.
John Shand's play is If the Moon... Known for his theatre critic insights in The Sydney Morning Herald, Shand also won an arts journalism Walkley Award in 2017. He admits he has always had a liking for "the combination of a very dark play with a veneer of very light humour". His goal is that "the audience laugh in the right places".
Brian Twomey's play is Sweet Dreams, Baby, adapted from his own short story. Twomey transforms an upper crust English Derby Day house party more than 100 years ago into a modern-day Melbourne Cup office sweepstake lunch.
Performances are matinee and evenings on January 21 and 22. Tickets $30/$25 from https://events.humanitix.com/. Search events for Four Shadows Productions Blackheath
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.