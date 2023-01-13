Blue Mountains Gazette

Film school open for people with a disability

Updated January 16 2023 - 2:23pm, first published January 14 2023 - 9:00am
Dylan Alcott with cast and crew of Head Over Wheels, filmed in Katoomba last year with students from Bus Stop Film's program.

Bus Stop Films' award-winning accessible film studies program for people with living with a disability is now taking applications for the 2023 program.

