Bus Stop Films' award-winning accessible film studies program for people with living with a disability is now taking applications for the 2023 program.
The 40-week program is a brilliant post school option and is open to people 17 years and over living with an intellectual disability or autism.
Run from February to December, the program is delivered in weekly, three-hour classes on Monday mornings at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre.
The program is delivered by passionate filmmakers and industry experts and gives participants exclusive opportunities to visit film production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches, and create award-winning films through a film school experience.
Program fees can be paid through a participant's NDIS package.
Beyond their film industry exposure, participants also develop improved social, communication and work ready skills. Our students have gone onto work on projects such as Neighbours, Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, Masterchef and Survivor.
Across 2022 participants in the Blue Mountains program experienced guest tutors delivering classes in special effects make-up, cinematography and production design and toured National FIlm and Sound Archive in Canberra and the ABC studios in Sydney.
Some participants also worked in paid roles on a number of commercial screen productions. The class also worked together on a short film project; a rom com called Head Over Wheels, which starred Australian of the year Dylan Alcott alongside local actor Caitlin Green.
The film was screened at Bus Stop's showcase events last December, where it wowed audiences and will now be entered into festivals around the world.
Bus Stop Films Co-Founder, Blue Mountains resident Genevieve Clay-Smith said: "I am thrilled Bus Stop will be continuing to deliver our program to my local community. We've had a great first year and had so much fun making our film, and I hope to see more budding filmmakers jump on the bus in 2023."
Paul Brinkman, arts and cultural services manager at Blue Mountains Council, said: "The Mountains is known for being a hub of creativity and community minded people, and we're excited to continue to partner with Bus Stop Films to connect to people living with disability, who want to learn and create in a supported environment."
For more information and to register, see www.busstopfilms.com.au/programs/.
