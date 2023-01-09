The Blue Mountains Burlesque Festival is back.
Producer Porcelain Doll is very excited the festival is returning.
"It has been a hard few years for many and a weekend celebrating the diversity of this beautiful artform and showcasing some of the best in the business is going to be a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to escape to a world of beauty for the weekend.
"Burlesque is about empowerment, beauty and performers showcasing their authentic selves and we are so excited to be showcasing such a beautiful range of performers at this event."
Shows are on Friday, January 20 at the Lawson Mechanical Institute at 8pm and at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, January 21 at 6.30pm and 9pm. Search for Blue Mountains Burlesque Festival.
