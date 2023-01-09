Penrith Regional Gallery has school holiday fun sorted this summer with workshops for ages 6 months to 16 years.
Drawing inspiration from current exhibitions at the Gallery, students will explore watercolour techniques, create collages and work with air dry clay. Workshops are suitable for all skill levels and all art materials are supplied. Tickets are selling quickly so book now to avoid disappointment! Also, stay tuned for Term 1 2023 art workshops (bookings opening soon).
Summer School Holiday Workshops:
Paint Me a River | 5-8yrs| Monday 16 Jan | 10am-12pm | $35
Explore a range of fun watercolour techniques and paint a habitat for animals who live in and around rivers, while using collage to bring the river to life with plants and animals. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/paint-me-a-river-ages-5-8/
Aquatic Animal Collage | 9-12yrs | Tuesday 17 Jan | 10am-12pm | $35
Paint, cut and paste to design an aquatic animal collage by creating a colourful artwork of a turtle, shark, platypus or any watery creature that comes to mind. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/aquatic-animal-collage-ages-9-12/
Mini Artists | 3-5yrs | Wednesday 18 Jan | 10am-11am | $15
A fun morning of creative play creating mini rain clouds, painting a watery masterpiece and enjoying a story in this workshop all about water. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/mini-artists-ages-3-5/
Baby Artists | 6-24mths | Wednesday 18 Jan | 11:30am-12:30pm | $15
Aimed at tiny artists and their families to enjoy sensory creative play, songs and a creating special clay handprint or footprint keepsake. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/baby-artists-ages-6-24-months/
Clay Coral Reef | 5-8yrs | Monday 23 Jan | 10am-12pm | $35
Work with air dry clay to make a mini reef using a range of techniques to create interesting forms and textures. Then paint artworks with watercolour ready to take home at the end of the workshop. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/clay-coral-reef-ages-5-8/
Engraved Clay Pots| 13-16yrs | Tuesday 24 Jan | 10am-12pm | $35
Enjoy a creative morning working with clay learning skills and techniques to build a vase or pot embellished with drawings. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/engraved-clay-pots-ages-13-16/
Clay Platypus| 9-12yrs | Wednesday 25 Jan | 10am-12pm | $35
Budding artists will be in their element as they learn skills for hand building with clay to design and sculpt their own unique platypus artwork. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/clay-platypus-ages-9-12/
NOTE: All workshops to be held at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre (597 High Street, Penrith) as the Gallery studios are being repaired this summer.
