Wentworth Falls Football Club is doing its best to encourage young girls and boys to participate in the beautiful game.
Mindful of the increased cost of living, they are running free Summer Soccer Clinics at Wentworth Falls Football Club.
The clinics will start on January 24 and run until March 12.
A club spokeswoman, Isabel Arnaiz, one of two female club coordinators said: "WFFC prides itself in supporting women's soccer and to celebrate the Women's FIFA World Cup coming to Australia and New Zealand we are providing six free Female Summer Clinics for all ages."
"This is the first time the Women's FIFA World Cup tournament has been held in the southern hemisphere and Asia-Pacific region. It is a very exciting time and a great opportunity for us Aussies to experience great women's soccer at a home stadium."
There are also six summer clinics being run for boys. The clinics are at the club's home ground at Pitt Park on Matcham Avenue.
"WFFC knows that Australians are doing it tough because of the increased cost of living that is currently happening, and for this reason the club wanted to give something back to the community. The club has made these soccer clinics free of charge," she said.
This clinic will target different age groups - from Under 6 to all age. They will be run by experienced coaches.
Women's international soccer does not have a long history in Australia and the local club is taking a proactive role to get more women into the game.
It was only in 1978 that the first Australian senior national women's team was put together to play in the World Women's Invitational Tournament. Women's soccer has moved in leaps and bounds with Australia now ranked 12th in the world out of 187 countries according to FIFA [Fédération Internationale de Football Association].
"WFFC does not only want to encourage girls to play soccer but also women," Arnaiz said.
"The club is aware that women often put themselves last on the list - compromising their fitness. Women are often taking their kids to sporting activities, but forget to do something for themselves. It's time women start to not only looking after their family but also their health," she said.
In 2018 there were 61 female players - 17 per cent of the total registered at the club but by 2021 (despite COVID) 109 players were female - one quarter of the total registered for the season. The club unveiled a new $1.4 million clubhouse after multiple grants and years of fundraising in late 2021.
The club has a new president and committee and is seeking the support of local businesses through a number of sponsorship packages offering businesses the opportunity to expand their customer base. If you would like to support the club, contact Andrew Presland via President@wentworthfallsfc.com.au
Enquiries for the summer clinics to ccc@wentworthfallsfc.com.au and femalefootball@wentworthfallsfc.com.au.
Registrations are also now open (which includes free training shirts). The club has a wider range of merchandise for players and families.
