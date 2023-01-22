Students at Springwood Public School will be caring for turtles in class this year to learn about Australian wildlife and develop research skills.
The initiative, dubbed Turtles in Schools, sees students house the hard-shelled reptiles to monitor their behaviour and growth.
Gary Halpin, a teacher at Springwood Public School, is thrilled at the opportunity being provided to students.
"I think it will give them a real, tangible context for learning about our local environment and about animals and adaptations," he said.
"And that's apart from just, they'll love animals in the classroom."
One classroom in Stage 3 [Years 5-6] will house the turtle tank. All students in Stage 3 will cycle through that classroom and interact with the turtles.
"I can't wait to get them in the classroom and get the kids involved with the actual science of it," Mr Halpin said.
"Animals in schools is always a massive positive whenever it can happen... this is something that I would expect kids to absolutely love."
Beyond turtle tanks in classrooms, participating schools also make trips to local wetlands to survey and record their findings.
These can even include experiments, such as making fake turtle nests using chicken eggs and recording any visiting animals with a camera.
Dr Ricky Spencer is head of WildLab and is an associate professor of ecology at Western Sydney University, and has been working on this project in collaboration with senior lecturer and social scientist Dr Jenna Condie.
He said children were reacting well to the experiments.
"The best thing they [the students] loved more than anything... [was] actually taking the SD cards out of the camera and spending the day looking through all the animals that they saw... counting the foxes and that sort of thing," said Dr Spencer.
Turtle species have declined 91 per cent over the past 40 years in Australia, primarily due to invasive predators, road mortality, and weather and water conditions.
Dr Spencer hopes the hands-on experience will get kids interested in wildlife conservation whilst empowering them with skills to drive change in their local areas.
His aim is to embed this training in the school curriculum.
"They'll actually get proper training. So it will be part of their curriculum, part of their learning, potentially a portfolio that they can carry forward into high school and beyond," he said.
The Turtles in Schools program will be a pilot program this year, available to around ten schools. If it is successful Dr Spencer hopes to make the program available to all schools by 2024.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.