ARIA and APRA nominated Melbourne band Kingswood have unveiled details about their forthcoming studio album, Home, featuring the new single, Burning Holes.
The four-piece will perform in Katoomba on Sunday, January 29 as part of a national tour promoting the new material.
Musically and lyrically, Kingswood sound more sonically and emotionally aligned than ever due to the competence of rich acoustic guitar and vocal harmonies between Alexander Laska and Fergus Linacre. The band recorded the new single at Newmarket Studios in Melbourne, and it was mixed and mastered in Nashville by revered American engineer Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle).
Kingswood has long been regarded as one of Australia's premier rock groups, establishing a career and legacy for themselves as an electrifying and dynamic touring band for well over a decade.
Their return in 2020 with the critically acclaimed third studio album Juveniles signaled a new era for the Melbourne favourites, characteristically redefining their musicality and exploring new sonic territory. Demonstrating their evolution as songwriters and musicians with more stories to tell, single Bittersweet ranked as Triple M's most played song in the country as well as ranking 45th on national radio, and 75 on the Shazam Top 200 in Australia.
Kingswood will perform at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on January 29. For more details visit: www.kingswoodband.com.
