Their return in 2020 with the critically acclaimed third studio album Juveniles signaled a new era for the Melbourne favourites, characteristically redefining their musicality and exploring new sonic territory. Demonstrating their evolution as songwriters and musicians with more stories to tell, single Bittersweet ranked as Triple M's most played song in the country as well as ranking 45th on national radio, and 75 on the Shazam Top 200 in Australia.