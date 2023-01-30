Blue Mountains Gazette

Bullaburra's Kathy Veel had an epic sailing adventure in the Sydney to Hobart race in 2022

By B C Lewis
Updated January 31 2023 - 9:24am, first published 5:30am
We were extremely disappointed to have bowed out of the competition when we paused in Eden, but safety and seamanship come first.

- Kathy Veel

Bullaburra's Kathy Veel was the last of the fleet to sail across the finish line of the recent Sydney to Hobart yacht race in her tiny two-hander Currawong, but the reception she received was "magic".

