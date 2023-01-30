We were extremely disappointed to have bowed out of the competition when we paused in Eden, but safety and seamanship come first.- Kathy Veel
Bullaburra's Kathy Veel was the last of the fleet to sail across the finish line of the recent Sydney to Hobart yacht race in her tiny two-hander Currawong, but the reception she received was "magic".
Welcomed by thousands of New Years revellers at 11.38pm, she and her only crewmate were "proud and happy to have arrived in Hobart in time for the fireworks and an astounding, overwhelming welcome from the New Year's Eve partygoers" in Storm Bay, she said.
"The crowd was there for the fireworks, but they gave us a huge welcome. We were local heroes for a day or two," Ms Veel added.
The New York Times came calling, they made the front page of the Hobart papers, did numerous radio interviews and now they have a "couple of speaking engagements" set up.
It was all off the back of a "throwaway conversation a few months ago" with her crew mate.
The 70-year-old skipper and her 62-year-old friend Bridget Canham made their journey in a little 9.1 metre vessel built in 1973.
They had the second smallest boat in the fleet and were the only all-female crew.
It had been a five-day, 630 nautical mile haul across one of the most challenging bodies of water in Australia - Bass Strait.
They were powered on by the support of many friends.
The former Korowal School teacher decided to do the race in the two handed division and not overthink it - her biggest obstacle was just getting to the starting line.
But she is used to taking chances post retirement by just "saying yes" to challenges.
Between them Ms Veel and Ms Canham have 95 years and thousands of sea miles of sailing experience, including nine Sydney-Hobarts between them.
But as a retired teacher and retired nurse, they didn't have much in the way of financial resources to take on the challenge.
She said they had "massive hoops" to jump through in terms of compliance and safety.
A gofundme page helped. About 65 donors raised more than $7000.
Many were more than a little impressed by their adventuring spirit.
One donor, Jacqueline Raynes, wrote with her donation: "I am impressed by you taking on those big seas in that little boat. You go girls!"
The final tally didn't pay for the new sails that would have given them the edge, but she's so grateful that it was able to cover essential safety equipment, including a satellite phone and HF radio.
"Several people wanted to make a financial contribution to our project so we set up the GoFundMe," she said.
"Friends contributed about 25 per cent of the total cost of race preparation, but this didn't extend to new sails," she said.
"We sailed with a 20-year-old mainsail, and a spinnaker loaned by friends."
She said they were "physically blessed" to be able to do the "huge challenge".
She recalls of the race: "We had a fast spinnaker run down the NSW coast, and at nightfall on day two with the wind rapidly escalating, took a few hours much needed rest in Eden [as the rules allow] to wait out the worst of the weather."
It was then the pair knew that they were no longer in any kind of contention for special honours.
"We had been leading one division in the early stages of the race.
"We had truly magnificent sailing for most of the race ... none of it was scary, but often exciting, as the boat is so capable and we do have some experience."
They survived on patches of sleep.
"There was no sleep at all on the first night, sailing with the spinnaker up, so extremely tired on the second night.
"After that we kept a strict two hours on/two hours off watch routine which was sustainable, but over the five days of the race it pushed our limits."
The "hairy" moments on board included "the anxiety about what we might encounter had we continued into Bass Strait in 45-50 knot winds... With just two on board the consequences of mishap or injury could be catastrophic." Also "when the spinnaker wrapped itself around the forestay and it looked like I might have to go up the mast to sort it. Fortunately we were able to get it to unwrap."
The women are preparing to sail around to Port Davey in the south west wilderness area of Tasmania and after the Wooden Boat Festival in February, they will return slowly to Sydney with crew. They have also entered in a two handed race to Newcastle in March.
Ms Veel is known in the Mountains where her efforts as a volunteer were honoured when she was named the 2021 Blue Mountains Volunteer of the Year. She has lived in the area since 1991.
"I feel very lucky to be healthy, fit and agile enough to go sailing," she said.
"We've had so many people tell us we've been an inspiration, it's very touching.
"When I retired from teaching I made a pact with myself to say yes to any opportunities that came and see where they led."
That opportunity came along when the founder of Sailors With Disabilities asked her to skipper a 54ft yacht taking disabled children sailing.
"I said yes, jumping right in the deep end, and as a result I've met some truly inspirational people, sailed thousands of miles from Hobart to Mackay and really developed my sailing skills and confidence.
"Retirement is not the right word! A completely new adventure opened up."
Ms Veel regularly gets up at the crack of dawn to make the train to be at the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia on Sydney Harbour at 8.30am.
Her crew member works at the State Emergency Service and assisted in emergency flood rescues in the north coast last year.
Will they do it again? She's not ready to answer that question.
"We will continue two handed racing into the new year, and along with more training for us, a couple of new sails would be really helpful."
