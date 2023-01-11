It was 3.30am on December 28 when Emu Plains resident Pat Anderson started walking away from the Three Sisters lookout in Katoomba.
His destination: the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
"This walk was uncharted territory for me, I've never been overly fit or done much competitive walking [or] running before. I was actually unsure of the official distance on foot," he said.
The planned walk was just over 100 kilometres - Google estimates that would take over 21 hours of walking.
It was at the 91 kilometre mark that Mr Anderson collapsed and was unable to go on, falling on grass at Paramatta Road in Lidcombe.
For him, this challenge was the culmination of a new mindset towards fitness.
"In July 2021, I went through a life changing fitness stage where I was at my heaviest in weight (135kg)," he said.
"I decided through lockdown that I needed to change my habits and go back to basics."
Mr Anderson began walking everywhere he could within the allowed 10 kilometre radius during COVID restrictions.
By October he took up the One Foot Forward challenge, running 250 kilometres in 28 days and raising $4,000 for the Black Dog Institute.
Two months later he walked from Emu Plains to the Sydney Harbour Bridge, a 62 kilometre trek completed in just over 10 hours.
It wasn't until December 2022 that he attempted his biggest challenge yet: planning the same walk but with the Three Sisters as the starting point, completed within a day.
"I was very determined to get this done, as when I set out a goal I'm usually pretty competitive within myself of achieving what I set out," he said.
Unfortunately the day quickly heated up to 35 degrees as Mr Anderson made his journey. He was also just getting over a stomach bug, and had only managed an hour of sleep the night before due to nerves.
Despite these roadblocks he made it all the way to Blacktown before he fully locked up with a cramp. He thought it was over, but his parents showed up with magnesium tablets.
Revitalised with a second wind, he continued to push himself until his body gave out completely at Lidcombe.
"I was so disappointed knowing that I didn't get to my end goal of reaching the Harbour Bridge, however it was 11.30pm, I was on my own and I just walked 91km... from the Three Sisters, with a ridiculous amount of support behind me," he said.
"I gave it all I had in the tank so I'm extremely proud of that."
Through this challenge Mr Anderson raised $5,100 for the Black Dog Institute, a not-for-profit medical research institute focusing on mental health. His donation page is now closed, but you can still donate directly to the institute through their website: https://www.blackdoginstitute.org.au/.
Mr Anderson plans to reattempt and complete this walk in the near future.
