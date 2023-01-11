Blue Mountains Gazette

Sisters to Sydney: Emu Plains resident Pat Anderson attempts 100km walk

By Tom Walker
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:53am, first published January 11 2023 - 6:00pm
It was 3.30am on December 28 when Emu Plains resident Pat Anderson started walking away from the Three Sisters lookout in Katoomba.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.

