Creative team behind award-winning River documentary in Q&A at Blue Mountains Theatre

The documentary, River, is a cinematic and musical odyssey that explores the relationship between humans and rivers.
In a special screening at the Blue Mountains Theatre on January 20, the award-winning film's producer and composer will take part in a Q&A.
Audience members will get the chance to find out more about the making of River from producer Jo-Anne McGowan and composer Piers Burbrook de Vere directly after the 7pm screening.
A Blue Mountains local, Burbrook de Vere was responsible for River's music along with William Barton and Richard Tognetti. The film's soundtrack won a slew of awards at the end of 2022 including two Screen Music Awards, an ARIA award and an AACTA award.
River also won the AACTA award for best documentary.
Narrated by Willem Dafoe with music performed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra, the documentary explores the relationship between humans and rivers. It was filmed in 39 locations, and features NASA time-lapse imagery and aerial shots captured by an informal global network of drone cinematographers.
The Blue Mountains Theatre screening is the closing event to celebrate the WATER - Overflow Festival with free live music and Illuminations from First Nations Artists on the Hub facade.
All tickets $18. For more details visit: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au
