Food trucks, rides, music and dancing - Mountains Youth Services Team is throwing a fun-filled afternoon to kick off the new year in high spirits.
The Family Fun Day will be held at Glenbrook Park on Saturday January 21, running from 2 to 6.30pm. Among the attractions are a climbing wall, slide, and jumping castle.
A stage will provide entertainment from local talent with performances from LKM Dance, Glenbrook Ballet, and bands Acid Amora and Trash Baby. Police and Fire Service will be attending and providing their vehicles for inspection.
Local services will also be available, with Fusion and Little Dreamers set up on the day to provide information and support.
MYST hopes the day out will help rekindle community activity and ease recent traumas as 2023 begins.
"We are really looking forward to bringing the Blue Mountains community together. Our aim is to ensure that the community connects building stronger relationships, so they can support each other to improve the general wellbeing and resilience of our children and young people," said Jodie Rollason, MYST CEO.
"It is a time to unite for some fun."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill will give an address, along with a welcome from the chairman of the MYST board.
The day will then kick off, being officially opened by Macquarie MP Susan Templeman.
The event is funded by a grant from the NSW Government.
For those in the Upper Mountains, MYST plans to hold a similar second event at Melrose Park in Katoomba in early-to-mid May.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.