Considered one of Australia's most masterful storytellers, Darren Coggan takes audiences on a journey through the poems, prayers and promises of the life of John Denver in his new show.
Announcing a run of tour dates for 2023, kicking off at The Blue Mountains Theatre on Saturday, February 4, audiences will share in an evening of singing, laughter, and reflection.
Music fans will not be disappointed as Coggan performs all the universal anthems, from Take Me Home Country Roads, Rocky Mountain High, Annie's Song, and Perhaps Love, to Thank God I'm A Country Boy, Calypso and Leaving On A Jet Plane, to name a few.
A multi-award winner in his own right, Coggan delivers each performance with an authenticity and level of respect for songs that shaped generations.
"The show celebrates the close relationship and fondness that John Denver had for Australia, which I think helped inspire much of his work," he said. "I hope that I can deliver the same sense of joy and yearning that John Denver had for performing and indeed living life to the fullest. I hope that the audiences emerge from the theatres feeling uplifted and inspired by the songs, taking with them a sense of moral concern to strive for a better world for our children."
Coggan has also recorded a new album specifically for the tour, featuring his favourite tracks. The album, The Poems, Prayers & Promises of John Denver, Starring Darren Coggan, will be available at shows as well as digitally.
Coggan feels there is something in Denver's songs that seems to resonate with each person on a different level, regardless of their beliefs.
"I think John was a masterful songwriter," he said. "He had the ability to not only entertain his audience but reach out to them and sing about them. I think it's the simplicity in which he delivers his lyrics, they are almost conversational and touch on universal themes of home, love, hope and things that are the essence of what we are all searching for. John's passion for love and life was so infectious, you can't help but get swept up in his enthusiasm."
Tickets to Darren Coggan's The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver at the Blue Mountains Theatre at 7.30pm on February 4 are on sale now. Details: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.