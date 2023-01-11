"I think John was a masterful songwriter," he said. "He had the ability to not only entertain his audience but reach out to them and sing about them. I think it's the simplicity in which he delivers his lyrics, they are almost conversational and touch on universal themes of home, love, hope and things that are the essence of what we are all searching for. John's passion for love and life was so infectious, you can't help but get swept up in his enthusiasm."