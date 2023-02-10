Medlow Bath artist Linda Swinfield is the artist-in-residence at the Woodford Academy from February through to April.
She is utilising the archives and historic objects on site to look at Woodford as a "mother's site".
As part of the residency, Swinfield will be giving several artist talks. The first is on February 18, 1-2pm at the academy's open day event.
Tickets include tours and there is also coffee and cake available. Book at eventbrite (Woodford Academy) or pay at the door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.