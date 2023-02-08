Work will begin this month on upgrading a 30-year old hero's monument - Bob Bowtell's swing bridge - on the much-loved Six Foot Track.
The $870,000 NSW government project to upgrade the suspension bridge, will start with studies in February on the current bridge, and options to ensure it aligns with the latest Australian standards.
Construction is expected to commence in the first half of the 2023-2024 financial year, when the bridge will be closed and walkers will be unable to cross for some months (unless they plan to wade across the river). This is the first major work needed since the bridge was built in 1992.
When you look out on the grand vista of the Coxs River valley where it is crossed by that bridge, it's hard not to think of the stark contrast to the terrible death underground of the man it commemorates.
The bridge was named in honour of Katoomba's Corporal Bob Bowtell who died a valiant tunnel rat in the Vietnam War. It was built by his engineering company.
The 33-year-old Katoomba engineer died in poisonous gas in the underground labyrinth of a Viet Cong tunnel in South Vietnam, while on duty with the 3rd Field Troop of Royal Australian Engineers in 1966.
It was the engineers' job as new entrances were discovered, to investigate them and then at the end of the day, throw tear gas and smoke grenades down, in the hope no one would emerge at night inside their defensive perimeter. Bob Bowtell lost consciousness due to the lack of oxygen, was trapped and died underground.
A Department of Planning and Environment spokesperson said Bowtells Bridge will remain open until construction commences in the first half of the 2023-24 financial year. The construction work is expected to take up to three months, depending on the weather. During construction, bushwalkers will be able to walk from either end of the Six Foot Track and turn around when they reach the bridge.
The $870,000 in funding will not only fund the replacement of cables on the suspension bridge, but goes towards the recent remediation work after torrential rain and landslips on Nellies Glen Trail. The Nellies Glen section is from Explorers Tree in Katoomba to Megalong Road. It is now open after that repair work and will stay open during the bridge works.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the work is part of $3 million in maintenance and improvements to tracks and trails across the state by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands.
Mr Toole said the Mountains investment will make it easier for bushwalkers to enjoy the incredible natural beauty of the area. The investment was also good news for the many businesses and jobs that are boosted by the tourism industry locally, he said.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said "tracks and trails are one of the great assets of our state, allowing the community to spend time in some of the most scenic areas in NSW".
"They are used and enjoyed by half a million people annually, and the NSW Government is maintaining and upgrading them so they can continued to be used for generations to come."
