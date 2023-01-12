Blue Mountains Gazette

NSW Police Force family farewell officer Peter Stone who drowned saving his son

By Damien Madigan and B C Lewis
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:43am, first published January 12 2023 - 2:30pm
NSW Police officers have farewelled their colleague Sergeant Peter Stone with a marching escort at his funeral in Springwood.

