Heading into round three of the under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival, Penrith Junior Cricket Association's Nathan Jenkins and Ashton Russell weren't in the greatest touch.
For Jenkins, his first two innings brought about scores of 8 and 5 not out while Russell was out for 1 on both occasions.
To say they were due is an understatement.
Despite their form, the two talented youngsters delivered against Orange Harlequins with Jenkins belting his way to 141 while Russell finished on 102.
For Jenkins, the milestone was a first in his career.
"It was a great feeling, to put 141 on to go with it too was good," he said.
Meanwhile, Russell's effort was the fourth time he's raised the bat.
"I haven't been in great form recently but I was happy to get a few runs out," he said.
While the two were representing Penrith Junior Cricket Association, Jenkins plays his Saturday cricket with Springwood and Russell puts on the Emu Plains colours.
The former said leading into the tournament he wasn't in 'the best form', with a few 70s among his tally.
However, encouragement from his father in the lead up to Wednesday's match provided the motivation needed for a match-winning performance.
"I didn't feel like it (the century) was coming but when I got in the car with dad he said 'you're scoring big today' so it turned out nicely," Jenkins said.
For Russell, the century came down to his own ambition.
"I've been doing alright at club level but haven't had as much luck as I was looking for in representative cricket but I was hoping for a big knock today," he said.
Interestingly, while the two don't play together at club level, they might want to try and form a batting partnership as often as they can as a solid understanding with each other seems to perpetuate.
When passing the half century mark, it was the second time Jenkins had completed it with Russell at the other end.
With that in mind, it's no wonder he felt comfortable when facing the Harlequins attack.
"(I felt) pretty in control, the wicket was playing nicely to bat on so yeah it was pretty easy," Jenkins said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
