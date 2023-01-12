Blue Mountains Gazette

Morning Melodies at The Hub returns with special Seniors Festival event

Updated January 12 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:12am
Launching the 2023 Morning Melodies at The Hub program on Wednesday, February 8 is Cilla: You're My World with acclaimed performer Danielle O'Malley reliving the glory days of the legendary British pop diva, Cilla Black.

