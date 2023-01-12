Morning Melodies at The Hub returns with special Seniors Festival event

Launching the 2023 Morning Melodies at The Hub program on Wednesday, February 8 is Cilla: You're My World with acclaimed performer Danielle O'Malley reliving the glory days of the legendary British pop diva, Cilla Black.
The special seniors festival event is presented by Blue Mountains City Council, Springwood Neighbourhood Centre, Belong Neigbourhood Centre, and the Blue Mountains Theatre.
Australian cabaret and musical theatre star, Danielle O'Malley and her awesome band, will take the audience on a mesmerising journey with a hugely successful show full of the amazing vocals and humour that made Cilla Black one of the UK's most beloved entertainment icons.
Described as a "cracker of a show", featuring O'Malley's powerhouse vocals, with songs including Alfie, Step Inside Love, Going Out of My Head, Anyone Who Had a Heart, What the World Needs Now, You're My World.
Programs coordinator at the theatre, Yvonne Hellmers, said Blue Mountains Theatre is proud to present a full year of the popular Morning Melodies at The Hub.
"It's great to be able to return to a program of 11 Morning Melodies shows in 2023 with a midweek matinee scheduled on the second Wednesday of each month," she said. "We have some dynamic new performances lined-up and some old favourite artists returning."
Cilla Black was one of the most authentic pop-culture personalities in contemporary history with 11 top 10 hits throughout the 1960s and 1970s and several hit television shows.
Danielle O'Malley gives audiences a glimpse into the world of the British pop icon and television personality at the peak of her popularity and shares stories about Cilla's childhood, while belting out her array of massive hits.
Morning Melodies at The Hub includes morning tea at 10am (yes - scones, cream and jam are back!) with the performance at 11am. Cilla: You're My World is on sale with a special ticket price of $22 with all other shows priced at $25.
Pick up the new 2023 Morning Melodies at The Hub program at the box office or read more about the shows and book tickets online at www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au. People can also pop in or call the box office on 4723 5050 from 9.30am-12.30pm, Monday to Friday.
