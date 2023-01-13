Blue Mountains Gazette

The Lolly Bug is on track to reopening a year after devastating fire

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
January 13 2023
Work on the new lolly bug building continues, with the outside now complete. Picture from Lolly Bug Facebook page.

It has been 12 months since beloved Little Hartley lolly store, the Lolly Bug burnt down. In that time, the community has watched on with support for the business as it rebuilds.

Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

