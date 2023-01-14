An investigation into the cause of a freight train derailment in the Blue Mountains in December is yet to be completed.
Transport for NSW confirmed to the Gazette the investigation is "ongoing".
While a spokesperson for the agency didn't say when the investigation was likely to be finished, they did comment: "The final cost of the repairs to the damaged section of the Blue Mountains line will be known upon completion of the [repair] work later this month."
The derailment on December 14 between Lawson and Linden caused significant damage to about 10 kilometres of infrastructure.
"All 18.1km of damaged rail has now been replaced and crews are working on installing the last of the ballast and tamping," said the Transport for NSW spokesperson.
"Welding work and adjusting the rail is continuing alongside the installation of the remaining signals."
Buses have replaced trains between Springwood and Katoomba following the derailment but the line is due reopen to passengers on January 21.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole said maintenance crews worked "around the clock right through the holiday period to get the job done".
"They have already laid almost 10 kilometres to support the new track, installed more than 15,000 new sleepers, laid more than 11,000 tonnes of ballast and replaced or repaired 39 pieces of signalling equipment," he said.
The 18.1km of replaced rail accounts for both sides of the track over the 10km of damaged area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.