Investigation still underway into cause of Blue Mountains freight train derailment

By Damien Madigan
Updated January 16 2023 - 12:11pm, first published January 14 2023 - 6:00pm
An investigation into the cause of a freight train derailment in the Blue Mountains in December is yet to be completed.

