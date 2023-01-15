Dynamic duos headed to Blue Mountains Music Festival

The Blue Mountains Music Festival from March 17-19 will feature two of Australia's finest folk music duos - Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (The Waifs) plus Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.
Together, Urquhart and Cunningham have a collective haul of Golden Guitars, Aria Awards, multi-platinum album sales and extensive touring over nearly three decades. This would serve most as the definition of success. However, there are many ways that success can be defined and when the irresistible forces of music and love brought the pair together, they set in motion something truly special. Their two shows on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 should not be missed.
Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse use their music and performances to highlight one of the most beautiful and rare languages on the planet; the Noongar language of the southern corner of Western Australia. As conduits of a fractured past, they have made it their mission to become agitators for a hopeful future, by rewriting the script through song.
Williams and Ghouse are a multi-award-winning duo, but don't let that fool you - they'd much rather let their performances and the power of the music they create speak for itself. Even though there are less than 400 speakers of Noongar language left, their work has always been about what connects us. Audiences don't need to understand the words; love, loss, joy all mean the same things no matter how you say it.
Advanced purchase weekend discount tickets for the festival in Katoomba are available until January 31 at www.bmff.org.au.
