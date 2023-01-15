Blue Mountains Gazette

Dynamic duos headed to Blue Mountains Music Festival

Updated January 16 2023 - 12:09pm, first published January 15 2023 - 12:44pm
The Blue Mountains Music Festival from March 17-19 will feature two of Australia's finest folk music duos - Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham (The Waifs) plus Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse.

