For more than 50 years, Peter Pigott has been single-handedly rescuing an endangered species.
Now the enthusiast has 330 Parma wallabies on the five hectares of reserve on his Mt Wilson property, Yengo, all safe behind an electric fence to fend off would-be predators.
But at 86, Mr Pigott worries about the future of his beloved marsupials.
So at the invitation of Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, NSW opposition environment spokeswoman, Penny Sharpe, visited Mr Pigott on Friday, January 13 to see first-hand the results of his labours.
Mr Pigott first heard about the small wallaby in the 1960s when he was with the National Parks and Wildlife Service Foundation. They had been thought to be extinct but had been discovered in New Zealand, originally taken there from Australia in the 19th century.
In 1969 he had 38 of the animals air freighted to Australia. He bought land adjacent to his Mt Wilson home where they took up residence. They are nocturnal and like places to hide during the day, which they found on Yengo Reserve. They settled in and started breeding.
Mr Pigott hand feeds them carrots and kangaroo pellets at a cost of $80 a day and has estimated he has spent more than $2 million on their care and protection in the past 54 years.
He has even had fenced off a smaller area among trees where the wallabies can find shelter and protection from swooping predatory birds, such as eagles.
"It's the largest colony on the planet," he said. "I wrote to the state government and said we'd make them a gift to you. They didn't even reply to my letter."
His hope is that they will be able to be relocated in national park somewhere but the little creatures, which only grow to about 35 centimetres, will need to be protected from foxes, wild cats and dogs.
Ms Sharpe admired Mr Pigott's passion and said she wanted to talk with him to find both short- and long-term solutions for the future of the wallabies.
"We want to work on what are the options," Ms Sharpe said. "There are so few [Parma wallabies] around so how do we support Peter to do the work he's been doing over such a long period of time."
Ms Doyle presented Mr Pigott with a framed copy of the Hansard record of a speech she made to Parliament last year praising the retired businessman's half century of care for the wallabies.
During her day-long visit to the Blue Mountains, Ms Sharpe also met with a group keen to conserve Cripple Creek at Warrimoo, with people who are managing wombats with mange in the Megalong and had lunch with members of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society.
