A passion for Parma wallabies has helped save a threatened species

By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Trish Doyle, Peter Pigott and Penny Sharpe in the protected Parma wallaby reserve at Mr Pigott's Mt Wilson home. Picture by Jennie Curtin

For more than 50 years, Peter Pigott has been single-handedly rescuing an endangered species.

