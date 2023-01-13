The weather gods were smiling on Blackheath when movie night came to the pool.
Families sitting on rugs on the lawns or, in some case, watching from the water, enjoyed Clifford the Red Dog from 5.30pm on January 12.
The fun continues with Encanto showing at Glenbrook pool (January 13) and The Bad Guys at Lawson (January 14). Both movies are rated PG and both start at 5.30pm.
There's no need to book and the only charge is the pool entry fee. For more details www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/DiveInMovies.
