A landmark sequoia tree in Blackheath Gardens was severely damaged last night after being struck by lightning.
The hit took out the top of the massive tree, split the trunk at least half-way down and threw huge slabs of wood, branches and leaves across the gardens.
Some pieces lodged in nearby trees, others crushed smaller shrubs in surrounding beds. Shards of wood also landed up to 50 metres away near the children's swings.
Council workers were on site this morning, cordoning the area off and starting to collect the broken branches. An arborist will be consulted on the tree's future.
The electrical storm hit the Upper Mountains shortly before 8pm, bringing a spectacular show of lightning and loud claps of thunder. Some parts of Blackheath experienced very brief blackouts.
Despite the extreme weather, the SES reported only only two calls for help.
Local commander, John Hughes, said the calls were from Leura and Wentworth Falls.
"On both occasions, lightning had caused significant damage to trees which caused some damage to the properties," he said.
"Due to the size and complexity of the trees, we have called in arborist to work with SES teams to assist in making the properties safe."
Meanwhile, trains between Katoomba and Lithgow had to be stopped after equipment was damaged in the thunderstorm.
Transport for NSW posted on Twitter about 9.30pm that trains were not running between the two stations. There was no chance to organise replacement buses so people were urged to consider using other transport.
Trains have resumed this morning although there are still buses between Katoomba and Springwood because of the freight train derailment at Linden in December. The railway service is expected to return to normal on January 21.
