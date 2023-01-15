Local educator, performer, and community advocate Kathy Driscoll (1965-2022) has died.
She passed away in December and is survived by her husband Greg and their two children, Rowan and Jarrah.
Kathy began teaching dance at twelve - already beloved mentor and eldest sibling to six, she was enlisted to support younger students at her dance studio.
After studying at the University of Adelaide and the City University of New York, Kathy became a university educator.
"She inspired students and colleagues alike with her extensive knowledge of dance, sharp intellect, boundless creativity, and enthusiasm to strive for the best," says Jacqueline Simmonds, who worked with Kathy at the University of Western Sydney for more than a decade.
"Kathy was a much respected member of the dance staff, where at times she was head of department."
She balanced creative work, teaching, curriculum development, and formation of postgraduate dance studies.
Kathy bridged the worlds of arts and sciences, taking her knowledge of performance and teaching into her work as an environmental educator with the Sydney Catchment Authority, and, with her husband Greg Holdaway, co-founding the BodyMinded school of the Alexander Technique. Across fields, her work revolved around helping others.
Over ten years of treatment for recurrent breast cancer, Kathy remained engaged and active, bringing joy and solace to her community.
At the Leura Cancer Wellness Support Centre, she shared her knowledge and skills of body movement, meditation, and most of all, the healing power of laughter through her Gentle Movement and Joyful Exercise classes, says Vivian Maitland.
"Kathy was always able to energise clients," she says, noting "her never ending capacity to simply make you laugh. Kathy brought a lightness to each person's experience."
Kathy loved working with the elderly, especially those with dementia.
Andrew McDonell of the Arts Health Institute described her work as "trying to meet the emotional needs of elders. We would use our theatrical skills, music, theatre, dance, puppetry, comedy ... to take these interactions beyond the every day and to a place of wonder, elation, and joy."
He says: "It requires theatrical skill but also a high emotional intelligence. An ability to put your ego aside and truly see and hear somebody. To be of service to others came very naturally to Kathy."
She often worked with Blue Mountains kids, markedly in 'How to Thank a Hero', designed to pay respect to emergency workers who served in the 2013 bushfires.
At the time of her death, she was working on a project to advance aged care advocacy through recording the lives of elders.
Shades of blue, Kathy's favourite colour, flooded Leura Memorial Gardens where her life was celebrated on January 5. The service ended with a standing ovation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.