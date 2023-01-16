Blue Mountains Gazette

Pat Cummins will try to secure only fifth series win in India

JC
By Jennie Curtin
January 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Cummins. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

After a successful summer, Australia's cricket captain and Mt Riverview native, Pat Cummins, is preparing for the ultimate test - a tour of India.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.