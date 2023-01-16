After a successful summer, Australia's cricket captain and Mt Riverview native, Pat Cummins, is preparing for the ultimate test - a tour of India.
Cummins presided over four Test wins and a draw as his team proved their superiority over both the West Indies and South Africa.
Cummins posted from the Sydney Cricket Ground after the final Test: "Another great Test summer comes to an end. Thanks to all the fans for the support of the team... A few weeks rest before the big series in India."
The India tour starts on February 9. Australia has only won four series there.
But Cummins told reporters at the SCG: "I feel like we're adapting really well. Having the experience in Sri Lanka and Pakistan last year has put us in really good stead for India,...
"We'll use the next few weeks to perhaps reflect on the last 12 months and then get over there really refreshed and eager. I think we're as good a chance as we're ever going to be."
Cummins' parents, Maria and Peter, who still live in Mt Riverview, said the Tests were played with "great spirit and sportsmanship".
"This summer of cricket has given Australia so many highs. To watch families and friends pile into stadiums all around the country and cheer so enthusiastically, we know cricket is only growing stronger as a sport for everyone."
They added: "We're so grateful Patrick has the opportunity to play with teammates who share his passion."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.