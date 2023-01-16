A man has been taken into custody after a woman's body was found in a Penrith home unit yesterday.
About 4.15pm on Monday (January 16), a woman attended Penrith Police Station to report she had found a body inside a unit on Colless Street.
Officers from Nepean Police Area Command attended the unit and found the body of a woman inside.
The woman is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be the 28-year-old resident.
A crime scene was established, which has been examined by specialist forensic police.
The deceased woman's car was found in burnt-out in bushland at Castlereagh near Post Office Road a short time later. It has been seized and will undergo forensic examination.
Detectives assisted by State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - have formed Strike Force Diere to investigate her death.
Following inquiries, officers from the Tactical Operations Unit (TOU) arrested a 32-year-old man about 3.25am today (Tuesday January 17), at a house on Robinson Road, Cranebrook.
The man has been taken to Penrith Police Station and inquiries are continuing.
