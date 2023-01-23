Katoomba's Lady Luck Festival for rockabilly and vintage enthusiasts returned to the Carrington Hotel on Saturday, January 21.
It showcased customs and culture from the fabulous 1950s.
What started in 2009, as a festival for rockabilly and vintage enthusiasts, has now evolved into one of the Blue Mountains' most popular family friendly festivals celebrating vintage wares, 50's fashion, unique cars and more.
Visitors took the chance to visit the Boogie Bop Dams in the hotel library to get their hair and makeup done in true 50's fashion.
The Swing Kats danced up a storm on the hotel driveway. The festival line-up also included the Az and the Cats, The Rusty Mustangs and The Wasted Ones on the Carrington main stage.
The Miss Lady Luck and Little Miss Pageant offered prizes for unique styles. Prizes went to 2023 Miss Lady Luck Vintage Inspired - Marita Da Rocha, 2023 Miss Lady Luck True Vintage Miss Retro Therapy and 2023 Little Miss Lady Luck - Miss CC.
Show n Shine winners were People's Choice - 1937 Ford Roadster - owned by Allan Pepper, Best in Show Car - 57 Chevy Bel Air - owned by Peter Oldfield and Best in Show Bike - Ducati 157 Sport1959 - owned by Michael Wiegmann.
This year the Show n Shine was on the Carrington carpark and featured a terrific display of hot rods, rat rods, vintage cars and merchandise.
Stall holders in the Grand Dining Room included; Bread and Butter Vintage, Portobello Princess, Twisted Vixen, Heart Shaped Vintage, Blue Bird Vintage, My Precious, Leura Luxuries, Momentos, Hello Sherman and Betty.
The festival was sponsored by Shannons Insurance and Bendigo Bank, Katoomba. Photos: Brigitte Grant Photography.
