Wilderness Australia has described the public consultation process for tourism development and a theme park in the iconic Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area at Lithgow as "a sham".
The environmental group is campaigning for a public hearing over adventure leases, a move being supported by State MP Trish Doyle.
However the National Parks and Wildlife Service [which was asked to respond to the Gazette's inquiries on behalf of the NSW Government] said there has been detailed public consultation on locations and activities proposed for consideration under lease arrangements as part of the draft plan of management and draft master plan publicly exhibited for 60 days between May and July last year.
The project was announced in November, 2021, by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
Keith Muir, a Wilderness Australia spokesperson, said there has been no substantive information to the public regarding multiple resorts and a theme park over the iconic area despite the government holding a consultation over the summer holidays when, by convention, controversial proposals are usually set aside. He called it a "pre-election attempt to bury this significant social and environmental threat".
Wilderness Australia has called on the NSW Labor Opposition to oppose the leases and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said she would support a public hearing.
"National Parks have suffered from funding cuts for the past 12 years. As a result, every park has been forced to look at commercial opportunities to try and cover their costs," she said.
"There is hardly a building or a blade of grass that the NSW Government is not planning to try to make a buck out of.
"Across NSW there has been an unseemly rush to have new plans of management approved before the election," she said.
"[Environment Minister] James Griffin should leave sign-off on these plans until after the election so the community can have their say."
Mr Muir said the only details published on the 20-year commercial leases were the names of the companies who would run the developments, and a "mud map" of where the leases might go. There are four accommodation resorts and a Lost City adventure theme park proposed, which Wilderness Australia believes will adversely impact the cultural and natural beauty of the area.
"We are talking about a protected public reserve being given away for exclusive commercial uses," he said.
Leases have been proposed to Trees Adventure Holdings (a 20-year lease with multi-activity adventure, which includes ziplines, via ferrata and suspension bridges) and Wild Bush Luxury (four areas for supported accommodation on the multi-day walk).
Mr Muir said transparency and the development details were "entirely lacking".
"The NSW Government's pre-election attempt to bury this significant social and environmental threat to the Lithgow community is astounding," he added.
The lease consultation period ended on January 18. The public notice of the lease consultation process was advertised on December 21 in The Sydney Morning Herald.
The government has said any proposed facilities in the lease proposals will require rigorous environmental and cultural assessment and planning approvals will have stringent conditions to ensure impacts are minimised.
