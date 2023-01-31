'People's patience has run out': No new plans for Springwood Woolworths

Councillor Daniel Myles wants supermarket giant Woolworths to hurry up with its plans for a new shopping centre in Springwood.
The plans were withdrawn nearly a year ago, to be resubmitted with revisions. Now, with no new plans yet provided, the Ward 3 councillor said Woolworths "has left us all wondering what they will do".
"When they withdrew their development application (DA) a year ago, I'd hoped they would engage with the public to find a good compromise," Cr Myles said.
"But here we are, and people's patience has run out. Springwood wants to know what the future of this location will be.
"It's zoned for a supermarket, and it operated for many years as one. I'm concerned that Springwood is missing out."
The site, on the corner of the roundabout at Raymond and David roads, operated as a supermarket under various names since the 1970s.
This ended with the site's closure in mid 2016, with a construction company currently it as a vehicle depot.
Woolworths told the Gazette the company is still invested in Springwood, but had no new details on the plans.
"We are committed to delivering a new shopping experience for the Springwood area and look forward to updating council and community on our plans and next steps in the coming months," a Woolworths spokesperson said.
Ward 3 takes in Faulconbridge/Springwood to Valley Heights. Fellow Ward 3 councillor Roza Sage said she had seen great community support for the planned supermarket.
"I've had many residents come to me and say they'd really like another supermarket to get a bit of choice locally... and of course it will mean local jobs as well, especially for [younger] people," she said.
The Springwood Chamber of Commerce also supports the proposal, though president Andrea Turner-Boys emphasised the importance of integration with the environment and community.
"[We] would welcome resolution of the development of the site... We are also mindful that plans to occupy the space would have to find solutions for large truck access and also try to be inclusive of existing business offerings in the town," she said.
Due to state legislation, Blue Mountains councillors will not be the ones to approve the new plans. The Sydney Western City Planning Panel will decide, after hearing recommendations from council.
"I'm hopeful that a sensible design that deals with traffic and noise issues as well as preserving our town character can be achieved," said Cr Myles.
These were key issues under discussion when the plans were withdrawn last year. A council spokesperson at the time said there were many "legitimate concerns with the proposal" including traffic generation, truck access and the acoustic impact on the neighbouring Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub.
