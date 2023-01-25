Incompetent espionage has become a staple of spy satire. Get Smart, Johnny English, Archer and plenty of others have brought bumbling agents to life with comedic flair.
The most refreshing thing about Apple TV's Slow Horses, then, is that it approaches spy incompetence with a dramatic lens rather than a humorous one - though there is a healthy handful of dry wit on the side.
Slow Horses follows a group of MI-5 rejects working out of a building called Slough House (hence the title). Each character has a mistake or foible which saw them kicked to the curb, left to do nothing but push papers and stay out of the way.
Yet these characters consistently become involved with high-profile, high-importance operations, thanks in part to the headstrong River Cartwright (played by Jack Lowden) charging into any issues he can find.
Gary Oldman is paradoxically magnetic and repulsive in equal measure as the belligerent (but highly competent) Jackson Lamb, leader of Slough House. He farts, lazes around, and generally puts down his team at every opportunity - which makes his presence all the more rewarding when he needs to knuckle down and run rings around his aggressors.
Oldman also has excellent chemistry with Kristin Scott Thomas, who plays "Second Desk" Diana Taverner - Lamb's icy foil. Seeing the two banter and butt heads leaves one wishing they got more screen time together.
Season 2 of Slow Horses finished airing December 30 and saw a refreshing shift for the series. Unlike Season 1, which followed a fairly linear storyline, Season 2 stacks several spinning plates as characters branch off and pursue different avenues.
Deceit and trickery layer in one one another as the narrative twists, but never breaks - a testament to the soundness of the source material, namely the Slough House novels by Mick Herron.
Such solid plotting isn't new to crime dramas, but it's the ineptitude of the characters that keeps things feeling original. Slow Horses can run so smoothly at times that it's a gut-punch to be reminded of what you're actually watching as a character makes an obscenely silly mistake.
This is a well-crafted show about badly flawed people. At times it can be almost painful watching the characters barrel toward disaster on the backs of their poor decisions. But this is also what makes the ride oddly mesmerising; a bumpy off-road track of a story glued together by Oldman's caustic mockeries.
If you're looking for something tense and easy to binge, it's hard to go wrong with Slow Horses. It doesn't reinvent the wheel, it just puts a new spin on it.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.