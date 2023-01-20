Blue Mountains Gazette

Tunnel from Blackheath to Little Hartley will take more than seven years

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated January 20 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twin tunnels from Blackheath to Little Hartley will take up to eight years to build, according to the environmental impact statement (EIS) on the project released this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.