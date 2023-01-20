Twin tunnels from Blackheath to Little Hartley will take up to eight years to build, according to the environmental impact statement (EIS) on the project released this week.
When complete, they would be the longest road tunnels in the country. The deputy premier, Paul Toole, has promised they will be toll-free.
Despite concerns about construction "fatigue" for residents, the EIS estimates the tunnels will ultimately reduce heavy vehicle traffic through Blackheath by 80 per cent and through Mt Victoria by 90 per cent.
The plan would use tunnel-boring machines which make for quicker excavation than road headers and allow precast waterproof linings to be dropped into place.
Excavation would be from the Little Hartley end of the project, reducing the amount of native vegetation clearing needed at Blackheath. The excavated material would be sent west to be disposed of (or reused where possible), rather than travelling through Mt Victoria and Blackheath.
A decision on whether 10-metre high ventilation outlets will be built at either end is yet to be made. The alternative is to use portal emissions, essentially fanning good air through the tunnels.
The EIS said construction was due to start in early 2024 subject to planning approval, and would continue until 2031. The tunnel would be open to traffic in 2030.
It would create up to 1,100 and provide a boon to local businesses, with demand for accommodation and increased retail activity by the construction workers.
The EIS noted that the visual impacts around the entry/exit portals are likely to be moderately to highly adverse.
At Blackheath, the portals will be located south of Evans Lookout Road. The EIS acknowledged that "visual impacts are considered to be moderate (adverse), as the increased width of the Great Western Highway corridor, portal, tunnel operations facility and ventilation outlet (if selected as the ventilation design) would result in substantial long-term changes uncharacteristic of the surrounding environment".
At Little Hartley, noting the "picturesque character" of the area, the visual impacts from the ventilation outlet (if selected), water treatment plant and the substation would also be moderately adverse.
"Landscaping imitating pockets of native and exotic trees, would be considered to reduce potential landscape character and visual impacts."
During construction, social impacts would be significant, particularly the loss of the quiet local character of the area. But these would only be temporary, the report said and once the tunnels were operating, there would be positive social impacts.
"The project would allow the existing Great Western Highway to mainly cater for local traffic which would substantially improve movement for residents in and around Blackheath and Mount Victoria. A reduction in traffic on the existing Great Western Highway would improve people's ability to safely and efficiently interact in the local area."
The EIS said in the first 10 years of operation, the project would contribute up to $10 million a year in net output for the regional area.
A construction environmental management plan will be prepared for the project. Key issues that will be addressed in the plan, where relevant, will include:
