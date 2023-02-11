Mark Vincent will be performing songs from the three tenors in his tribute to the greatest singers in the world, Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras, at The Joan on Friday, February 17 at 2pm.
"I can remember as a child watching the three tenors in concert at Madison Square Garden in 1992," Vincent said. "There was the president of the United States, President George Bush, Frank Sinatra and many other performers that day.
"It made me as a young boy realise that I wanted to follow in these tenors' footsteps, it inspired me to become a tenor."
His show will feature a variety of different songs from arias to classic ballads, as well as musical theatre numbers that the tenors performed through their careers.
These will be songs that the audience will love and know.
Vincent's career to date has been a series of extraordinary highs, things he never could have imagined when he stepped on the stage of Australia's Got Talent at 15. He won the competition in 2009 with his stunning rendition of Nessun Dorma.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.