Mark Vincent will be performing songs from the three tenors

February 12 2023 - 9:23am
Mark Vincent will be performing songs from the three tenors in his tribute to the greatest singers in the world, Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo and Jose Carreras, at The Joan on Friday, February 17 at 2pm.

