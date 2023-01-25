The outdoor terrace next to the main entrance of Katoomba RSL Club is either too hot, too cold or too windy to be regularly enjoyed by patrons.
The terrace faces north-west and tends to bake in the summer afternoon sun. In winter, it suffers the bitter impacts of westerly winds.
So the club has lodged a development application to enclose the space, creating a new cocktail bar.
The $385,000 project comes a little over three years after the club reopened following a complete rebuild after the 2017 fire.
Creation of the new bar, which will have similar finishes to the rest of the building to ensure it blends in, will mean the existing cocktail station will move from the main bar and provide a new enclosed area, which the club is hoping will appeal to younger patrons.
A statement of environmental impacts lodged with the DA described the plans as "a modest infill of an existing space. The design and appearance of the proposal is contemporary in style and has been considered with care to integrate fully into the existing club building."
The new fixed windows will provide better acoustic protection for neighbours than the open terrace, the statement said.
It concluded: "Overall, the proposed new infill lounge terrace to the club is contemporary in style and has been considered with care to provide maximum amenity to club members, patrons, visitors and neighbouring properties alike."
The DA is on exhibition until January 27.
