Blue Mountains Gazette

Royal start for Victoria & Albert

By Robyne Ridge, Blue Mountains Historical Society
January 31 2023 - 11:45am
Hartley grew steadily after the courthouse opened in 1837. However, constructing the western railway line across the Darling Causeway via the Zig Zag to Lithgow between 1866 and 1869 disadvantaged the area.

