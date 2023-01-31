Royal start for Victoria & Albert

Hartley grew steadily after the courthouse opened in 1837. However, constructing the western railway line across the Darling Causeway via the Zig Zag to Lithgow between 1866 and 1869 disadvantaged the area.
Many Hartley entrepreneurs looked to Mt Victoria, with its 1868 station, to re-establish themselves, including Mary Finn who built the Royal Hotel near the proposed station in 1867.
1869 advertisements described the "substantially built" hotel, containing bar, dining-room, three parlours, 11 bedrooms, kitchen, servants' room, 10-stall stable and hay-loft.
The Royal served locals and travellers. Guests commented on the quality of its accommodation and table.
The Sydney Morning Herald (26/06/1915) predicted Mt Victoria as the next Mountains village ripe for development.
William Lees, realising this, had bought the hotel in 1914, renaming it Hotel Mount Victoria, replacing the old building with a modern, magnificent guesthouse, attracting holiday-makers and speculators.
Lees established regular Jenolan Caves services. Buying the Imperial Hotel in 1925, he added a nine-hole golf course.
During World War 2, the Government leased many Mountains establishments, including the Hotel Mount Victoria from November 1940 until 1942, accommodating 26 single men working at Lithgow Small Arms Factory.
In 1942, with the threat of Japanese invasion, Sydney Church of England Grammar School for Boys followed Sydney families and other schools, moving to the Mountains. It bought the hotel, converting to a school, the Annexe, with dormitories and classrooms, four teaching staff, Matron Huby and 75 boys, third class to year eight.
The boys had lessons, outdoor activities and supported local causes, raising £13 at the Blackheath Red Cross concert in May 1942.
Sold again in 1945, it became the Mount Victoria Private Hotel, re-named the Nevada Guest House from 1947 when it advertised tennis, golf, lock-up garages, sunny verandah and ballroom.
However, like many Blue Mountains guesthouses, the Nevada succumbed to the 1950s decline in tourism. By the beginning of the 1960s, like many other boarding-houses, it became a private hospital.
The Beutel family purchased the property in 1976, restoring and re-opening it as the Victoria and Albert Guesthouse.
They introduced themed weekends, where regular guests enjoyed fancy-dress stays based around famous authors.
In 1985 ownership passed to Bob and Irene Reid. They repaired the building's fabric, and extended and developed the Beutels' work with mystery weekends.
Between 2002 and 2012, new owners battled with an ageing guesthouse and a decline in tourism.
In 2017-18, Tania Wiseman and Wayne Thompson bought the guesthouse but the COVID pandemic destroyed their hopes, as it destroyed others.
The Victoria & Albert sold again in May 2022. New owners Michael Sheargold and Shane McLucas with daughter Frankie Hilsz are renovating room by room to return it to its former grandeur.
