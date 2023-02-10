The award-winning Joseph Tawadros Quartet is not afraid to try new things
Tawadros is an artist who challenges musical genres with his unique musical interpretations and mastery of the oud, the Middle Eastern lute.
The multi ARIA award-winning Tawadros is a renowned multi-instrumentalist and pushes boundaries in meter and melody.
He was last in the Mountains in 2018 where he received a standing ovation at Blue Mountains Theatre.
His acclaimed quartet bring an exciting performing dynamic to the stage.
Tawadros's original works, incorporating fusion, take inspiration from the Arabic modal system (maqam) and blend them seamlessly with elements of western classical, jazz, world, folk and even metal and bluegrass.
"From thrilling and furiously paced numbers to beautifully introspective and tranquil tracks, it is woven together by Joseph's trademark virtuosity and lyricism and the striking contemporary musicality of his oud." Limelight Magazine, March 2022.
The Joseph Tawadros Quartet will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre, Macquarie Road, Springwood on Saturday, February 18 at 8pm.
Tickets: $46-$49. Bookings at the box office on 4723 5050 or online https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/.
