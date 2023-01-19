Blue Mountains Gazette

Helicopter rescue for girl injured at Claustral Canyon near Mt Tomah

By Tom Walker
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:39am, first published January 19 2023 - 12:13pm
A 13-year-old girl has been rescued by helicopter after sustaining an injury in Claustral Canyon near Mt Tomah.

