A 13-year-old girl has been rescued by helicopter after sustaining an injury in Claustral Canyon near Mt Tomah.
The girl suffered an ankle injury in the late afternoon on January 17 and was unable to bear any weight on it.
A PLB (Personal Locator Beacon) was activated near the exit to the canyon.
Some members of the family group also walked out for better phone reception and provided more details to emergency services.
Police Rescue and Ambulance Special Operations arrived to assist the group, and a rescue helicopter winched the girl out.
The Blue Mountains Police Rescue Facebook page attributed the speed and efficiency of the rescue to the PLB, as well as the extra information the group provided.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service website describes Claustral Canyon as "a technical canyon that requires a high level of fitness and experience."
The website also recommends bringing a PLB on all walks in remote areas. You can hire a PLB for free from the Blue Mountains Heritage Centre in Blackheath.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
