Jennifer Scott, member of Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains, receives Australia Day honours

By Tom Walker
January 26 2023 - 6:00am
Jennifer Scott, a member of the Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains, has now also become a Member of the Order of Australia.

