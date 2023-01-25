Jennifer Scott, a member of the Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains, has now also become a Member of the Order of Australia.
The Wentworth Falls resident received her AM as part of the Australia Day 2023 Honours list. She was awarded for significant service to the community through a range of organisations.
Ms Scott is grateful for the award, but said she was always going to be striving to help humanity with or without a medal to her name.
"You get emotional, because I suppose... you volunteer and do this work because you're passionate about what you do. And you don't seek recognition," she told the Gazette.
"To be recognised is an honour; I'd be doing it anyway, because that's what community's about. Sharing knowledge, sharing skills, building up your community."
Ms Scott has led a storied career in community service. Beyond her local Rotary work, she has worked extensively with Rotary International in peace building - thanks to her background as an environmental lawyer.
As the world trainer for Rotary International, Ms Scott has taught people from 160 different countries about peace, mediation, arbitration, and resolving disputes.
Despite this international responsibility, though, she never forgot to work in her local Rotary Club as well. She has worked on Blue Mountains projects from rehabilitating the Scout Hall in Lawson to cleaning up graffiti.
"You do both. It's not either or, because the difference you make is really... within your community," she said.
Ms Scott was also chair of the National Writers' House, Varuna, until a few months ago.
"[It] was such a privilege and honour to be a part of. It is the most amazing organisation... I don't know if people really appreciate the work they do," she said.
In Ms Scott's time as chair, an accessible writers' studio was built, as staff realised that the Varuna building was not easily accessible to people with walking issues.
Ultimately, Ms Scott sees everything she has done as part of a mission to use her valuable experience and skills for a good cause.
"I've been blessed with the gift, the education, university, opportunities. And you give that away, it's that opportunity to be able to give away what you've learned, to be able to hand that on to the next generation," she said.
"It is people supporting their own community that keeps communities strong."
Only 177 people across Australia received AM honours this year (out of 736 total Order of Australia honours).
The Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, spoke highly of the quality of award recipients this year.
"The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level and are, quite simply, inspiring," he said.
The Governor-General also made particular reference to the increased percentage of women who received honours this year; 48 per cent of all Order of Australia recipients were female, the highest per cent since the introduction of the Australian honours system in 1975.
"It is encouraging to see an increase in diversity in the Order of Australia," the Governor-General said.
I'm a journalist with the Blue Mountains Gazette. I love to read and write, and enjoy all forms of creative media.
