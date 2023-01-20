The Blackheath-Little Hartley tunnel environmental impact statement is available online at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects. There are also printed versions at Blackheath, Katoomba and Lithgow libraries, Blue Mountains and Lithgow councils and at Hartley Fresh & Cafe in Hartley.
There will also be both online and face-to-face sessions to ask questions/learn more information.
The online sessions are on Wednesday, February 8 at 6-7.30pm and on Thursday, February 23 at 6-7.30pm.
Face-to-face sessions are scheduled for Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre (Saturday, February 11 from 10am-noon); Hartley Community Hall (Wednesday, February 15 from 4.30-7pm) and Hotel Etico in Mt Victoria (Thursday, February 16 from 4.30-7pm).
Register for information sessions at nswroads.work/gwhtunnel.
Submissions must be made to the Department of Planning and Environment by midnight on Wednesday, March 1.
Submissions can be made via the website or via post to Director of Transport Assessments, Planning and Assessment, Department of Planning and Environment Locked Bag 5022 Parramatta NSW 2124.
Submissions should include name and address, the name of your application, the application number SSI-22004371, a brief statement whether you support or object to the proposal and the reasons for the support and/or objection.
