Information sessions on the tunnel plan

Updated January 20 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:30am
The Blackheath-Little Hartley tunnel environmental impact statement is available online at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects. There are also printed versions at Blackheath, Katoomba and Lithgow libraries, Blue Mountains and Lithgow councils and at Hartley Fresh & Cafe in Hartley.

