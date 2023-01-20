Blue Mountains Gazette

Qube Holdings working with Sydney Trains on investigation

By B C Lewis
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:46pm
Blue Mountains rail commuters will have their service back up and running from tomorrow [Saturday January 21] when the 3.49am service from Lithgow to Sydney will be the first passenger train through.

