Blue Mountains rail commuters will have their service back up and running from tomorrow [Saturday January 21] when the 3.49am service from Lithgow to Sydney will be the first passenger train through.
Repairs to the track between Lawson and Linden have finally been completed.
Transport for NSW is still investigating the cause of the freight train derailment which broke 10 kilometres of track in the Mid Mountains and has inconvenienced thousands of travellers for more than a month in the peak tourist season.
The company operating the freight train at the time of the derailment is "working with Sydney Trains" to investigate the cause of the incident.
Logistics provider Qube Holdings Ltd has confirmed it was operating the train, and that it was travelling from Warren in the Macquarie Valley to Port Botany.
A company spokesman said: "Qube understands the disruption triggered by the derailment and investigations into the cause of that event continue."
"Qube has worked closely with Sydney Trains and other relevant agencies to support investigations following the incident, as well as to support restoration works, where appropriate. We will continue to work closely with these agencies".
The derailment to the Blue Mountains line occurred on December 14 between Lawson and Linden and caused significant damage to 10 kilometres of infrastructure. Transport for NSW has yet to announce the final cost of the repairs.
All 18.1km of damaged rail was replaced by mid January with crews then working on installing the "last of the ballast and tamping," a Transport spokesperson said. The 18.1km of replaced rail accounts for both sides of the track over the 10km of damaged area.
Buses have been replacing trains between Springwood and Katoomba.
Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Bathurst MP, Paul Toole, said maintenance crews worked "around the clock right through the holiday period to get the job done".
The Blue Mountains Gazette has asked Transport for NSW how it happened, how much it has all cost, who is paying for it and how can it be prevented from happening again.
They have told the Gazette the investigation into the freight train derailment is "ongoing with the outcome expected soon. The final cost of the repairs will be known soon".
Crews installed more than 15,000 new sleepers and 24,000 tonnes of ballast and replaced or repaired 92 pieces of signalling equipment. More than 140 frontline staff worked each shift, with a total of 420 staff working within each 24-hour window, Mr Toole said.
Transport for NSW and Sydney Trains had to rebuild the entire damaged track in extremely difficult terrain, which required detailed planning and specialist engineering expertise, he said.
Critical diesel freight movements continued during the freight repair period on an adjacent track - full freight services also re-start from January 21.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway thanked local residents and the rail freight industry for their patience during the repairs to the track between Lawson and Linden.
He also acknowledged the professionalism of the engineering and trackwork teams who completed the significant repairs to the rail corridor.
The 15,000 concrete sleepers and 18 km of damaged rail will be recycled.
Qube is Australia's largest integrated provider of import and export logistics services.
Qube describes itself as "Australia's largest integrated provider of import and export logistics services with a market capitalisation of around $4.8 billion as at 30 June 2022". It operates in more than 160 locations across Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia with a workforce of more than 8,200 employees.
