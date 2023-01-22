Blue Mountains Gazette

Dash cam footage of Sun Valley accident sought

January 23 2023 - 9:30am
File picture

Springwood Police are seeking help from anyone who may have dash cam footage of incidents leading up to a west bound motor vehicle collision at Sun Valley around 11:20am on Sunday (January 22).

