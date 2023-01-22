Springwood Police are seeking help from anyone who may have dash cam footage of incidents leading up to a west bound motor vehicle collision at Sun Valley around 11:20am on Sunday (January 22).
In particular, they are looking for images of a blue Commodore that could help determine the cause of the accident.
If you can help, call Springwood Police on 4751 0299 and quote E 94998088.
Meanwhile, in good news for commuters, trains are finally running again between Katoomba and Springwood after more than four weeks' disruption.
The line between Lawson and Linden was badly damaged after a freight train derailment on December 14. Buses replaced trains while the track underwent extensive repairs.
But as of Saturday morning (January 21), the line has reopened and commuters can now travel up and down the Mountains without needing to change to buses.
