Following the runaway success of 2022's award- winning year, The Wiggles are bringing their all singing, all dancing stage show to venues across the state.
Hello! We're The Wiggles will feature hit songs Do the Propeller! and Hot Potato plus new favourites including We're all Fruit Salad, Getting Strong! and Hey Tsehay.
Anthony, Tsehay, Simon, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, Evie and John will be joined on stage by their Wiggly friends, including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and Bok the Hand Puppet.
On Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19 they will be playing at Penrith Panthers. Tickets to six shows are already sold out but they have now added an extra show on the Saturday at 5.30pm. Tickets at www.thewiggles.com.
