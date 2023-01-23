Blue Mountains Gazette

Undercurrents exhibition performance program at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:13am, first published January 23 2023 - 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Undercurrents artists, Maddison Gibbs, Bronwyn Bailey-Charteris and Andrew Yip, present, perform and share ideas responding to the exhibition's themes and provocations on Saturday, February 11, at Penrith Regional Gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.