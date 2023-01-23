Undercurrents artists, Maddison Gibbs, Bronwyn Bailey-Charteris and Andrew Yip, present, perform and share ideas responding to the exhibition's themes and provocations on Saturday, February 11, at Penrith Regional Gallery.
Three artists across diverse practices, genres and communities will bring the gallery to life with this special program. Undercurrents, part of the Water Trail series of programs, is on at the gallery until March 5.
1-3pm AI with Andrew Yip. $15 per participant. Learn about the ways artists can use artificial intelligence tools. During this practical and hands-on workshop, Yip will discuss artificial intelligence and its role in art, and demonstrate the interactive AI technologies used in his artwork Bloom.
3-3:45pm In Conversation: Maddison Gibbs and Leanne Tobin. Free, bookings essential. Be a part of this fascinating conversation between Barkindji artist and activist Gibbs and Dharug artist Tobin as they discuss, reflect and exchange ideas about Gibbs' new work Dead Water.
4-4:15pm Live Performance: Bronwyn Bailey-Charteris. Free, bookings essential. Precipitating the Hydrocene (I'm raining in your lungs) is performed by Bailey-Charteris for Undercurrents. It is an encounter within the space where participation meets precipitation in the gallery.
