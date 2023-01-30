Scenic World is embracing WorldPride, draping its Skyway carriage in the distinctive rainbow flag and joining dozens of other businesses and councils displaying support for the February festival.
Murals, lighting, art installations, fountains, tunnels, Luna Park's ferris wheel, even a foreshore walk at Barangaroo are all being transformed with rainbow colours as WorldPride comes to town.
Managing director, Anthea Hammon, said Scenic World was thrilled to host a flag as part of the rainbow city project.
"Showcasing the progress rainbow in a regional centre like the Blue Mountains is a privilege - visitors duing Sydney WorldPride can experience more of our beautiful country without leaving the celebrations and our local LGBTQIA+ community can feel part of the bigger celebrations.
"We're also proud to be partnering with Platform Youth Services to raise funds for youth at risk so they can be included in this year's Mardi Gras celebrations, as well as to have limited-edition merchandise designed by Bradley Pinkerton as part of our fundraising efforts," she said.
The Scenic Skyway will wear the flag between February 10 and March 5 as it travels back and forth 270 metres over the Jamison Valley, the Three Sisters and Mt Solitary.
For the daring, there is also an opportunity to experience the cable car adventure on top of the carriage in the Beyond Skyway Pride Ride.
Beyond Skyway allows up to four guests to enjoy twilight views high above the rainforest canopy.
The Pride Ride Beyond Skyway will be create once-in-a-lifetime memories. Sessions include long-lens photos (weather permitting) so guests celebrate Sydney WorldPride with the most amazing memento to go with the experience.
On February 18-19, local drag queens and kings will be performing at Scenic World, riding the world's steepest train and roaming the rainforest.
Drag king and Valley Heights resident, Elle Virus, said: "Celebrating pride in the Blue Mountains fills me with hope, happiness and optimism. It reassures me that the world is changing for the better and gives me the space to respect and admire all those that came before us, who had to battle to be their authentic self, and those who continue to facilitate change."
Scenic World also has specially made merchandise, designed by Melbourne-based graphic designer, Bradley Pinkerton, combining images on two of the Mountains most iconic flora and fauna - the waratah and the crimson rosella.
A percentage of the sale proceeds will go towards Platform Youth Services's project to help get at-risk youth to this year's Mardi Gras.
Footnote: Scenic World is happy to point out that one of the best spots to see the rainbow Skyway is actually free, with lookouts along Reids Plateau in Katoomba offering ideal spots to take photos.
