Scenic World joins others in celebrating WorldPride 2023

By Jennie Curtin
January 30 2023 - 12:30pm
Elle Virus (drag king) with CC L'amour and Betty Confetti (drag queens) on top of the Scenic Skyway carriage.

Scenic World is embracing WorldPride, draping its Skyway carriage in the distinctive rainbow flag and joining dozens of other businesses and councils displaying support for the February festival.

