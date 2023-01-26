There are only a few weeks left to nominate one of your staff members for the Rotary annual vocational awards.
Bendigo Bank has joined Lower Blue Mountains Rotary in sponsoring Rotary's annual Vocational Awards dinner - The Pride of Workmanship awards - at Emu Sports Club on March 7.
Rotary president Bruce Bailey announced the partnership with Bendigo Bank recently and explained that Rotary is a vocationally-based service organisation.
"Bendigo Bank is a community bank serving Katoomba and the Blue Mountains and, as such, the directors see great value in promoting pride of workmanship throughout the business community," he said.
Rotary's vocational chair, Bob Aitken, called for nominations for award recognition from the general community.
"We want to hear from people who have had great service and care from proprietors and staff within general business and trades organisations," he said.
"People who go the extra mile in dealing with the general public need to be recognised.
"We have all been impressed from time to time by owners and staff who are welcoming, courteous and efficient in everyday service. They exhibit Pride of Workmanship in their working lives every day."
Mr Aitken urged anyone who had a nomination in mind to contact him or any member of Lower Blue Mountains Rotary for a nomination form - call 0417 722 190 or email bob@bobaitkenmedia.com.au.
Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, February 17, 2023.
