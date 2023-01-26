Blue Mountains Gazette

Pride of Workmanship: Rotary Vocational Award nominations closing soon

Updated January 27 2023 - 9:53am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are only a few weeks left to nominate one of your staff members for the Rotary annual vocational awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.