Pack your picnic for an Australia Day celebration with family and friends at Glenbrook Advertising Feature

Rotary's chefs will be at work on the barbecue cooking up a storm. Picture supplied

Families are welcome to celebrate Australia Day at the celebration being hosted by local Rotary clubs in Glenbrook Park on Thursday, January 26.

Lower Blue Mountains Rotary president Bruce Bailey said Australia Day committee chair Susan Wakefield OAM and her committee have done an excellent job in preparing a simple program which enables families to come together and have fun celebrating our national day.

"Most importantly, it is all free and families will not have to spend a cent," Mr Bailey said.

"Rotary Clubs across the Blue Mountains and Penrith have again received sponsorship from the Australia Day Council. Free sausage sandwiches and cold drinks will be available following the flag raising ceremony at 9am." Ms Wakefield said the entertainment program will be kicked off with Australiana music from the popular band Little Black Ducks at 8am.

She invited family groups to roll up with their picnic chairs and blankets.

"Rotary has arranged for a variety of emergency service vehicles to be on show and children will be welcome to inspect and pose for photographs," she said. Ms Wakefield also warned that the emergency service vehicles had to be "on call" in the event of special needs (like accidents or fires) during the day so their attendance could not be guaranteed.

Rotary's custodian of the flags, Roger Winterburn, has encouraged family groups to be at the park in time for the flag raising ceremony at 9am. "Our simple ceremony involves the Australian, Indigenous and Rotary flags and really underlines the importance of togetherness in our Mountains community."

Members of the Little Black Ducks will be performing for the crowds again this year. Picture supplied

Rotary president Bruce Bailey with his wife Debbie and children at last year's celebrations. Picture supplied