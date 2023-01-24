So many ways to reflect, respect and celebrate Australia Day in the Blue Mountains Advertising Feature

Susan Templeman chats with SES volunteers at last year's Australia Day celebrations. Picture supplied

Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman shares her thoughts on Australia Day.

"This Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect, respect and acknowledge the strength of our local communities and shared history.

"For each Australian this date will hold a different significance.

"No matter how you spend the day, I hope all Australians take the opportunity to learn more about the full history of our beautiful country and celebrate that we are home to the oldest continuing culture on earth.

"This year the federal government, through the National Australia Day Council, offered grants to inclusive events that incorporate the message of 'Reflect. Respect. Celebrate. We're all part of the story'.

"Our local Rotary Clubs are one of the recipients of these grants and are providing free barbecues to members of the public at Blue Mountains City Council pools.

"The barbecues will be available from 10am at the Glenbrook, Springwood, Lawson, Katoomba and Blackheath pools, all of which are offering free entry on the day.

"I'm proud that in the year people will vote on a referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to be enshrined in the Constitution that additional funding was available for community groups recognising and celebrating Indigenous culture.

"The Blue Mountains Aboriginal Community Day is a place for families to come together and learn about the Aboriginal culture.

"Organised by the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture and Resource Centre, Survival Day is a free event from 11am-3pm at Bureau Park, Katoomba. It includes a smoking ceremony, cultural dance, music, rides, petting zoo and information stalls."

Australia Day citizenship ceremonies are always wonderful events. Picture supplied