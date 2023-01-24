Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman shares her thoughts on Australia Day.
"This Australia Day is an opportunity to reflect, respect and acknowledge the strength of our local communities and shared history.
"For each Australian this date will hold a different significance.
"No matter how you spend the day, I hope all Australians take the opportunity to learn more about the full history of our beautiful country and celebrate that we are home to the oldest continuing culture on earth.
"This year the federal government, through the National Australia Day Council, offered grants to inclusive events that incorporate the message of 'Reflect. Respect. Celebrate. We're all part of the story'.
"Our local Rotary Clubs are one of the recipients of these grants and are providing free barbecues to members of the public at Blue Mountains City Council pools.
"The barbecues will be available from 10am at the Glenbrook, Springwood, Lawson, Katoomba and Blackheath pools, all of which are offering free entry on the day.
"I'm proud that in the year people will vote on a referendum for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to be enshrined in the Constitution that additional funding was available for community groups recognising and celebrating Indigenous culture.
"The Blue Mountains Aboriginal Community Day is a place for families to come together and learn about the Aboriginal culture.
"Organised by the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Culture and Resource Centre, Survival Day is a free event from 11am-3pm at Bureau Park, Katoomba. It includes a smoking ceremony, cultural dance, music, rides, petting zoo and information stalls."
Families are welcome to celebrate Australia Day at the celebration being hosted by local Rotary clubs in Glenbrook Park on Thursday, January 26.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary president Bruce Bailey said Australia Day committee chair Susan Wakefield OAM and her committee have done an excellent job in preparing a simple program which enables families to come together and have fun celebrating our national day.
"Most importantly, it is all free and families will not have to spend a cent," Mr Bailey said.
"Rotary Clubs across the Blue Mountains and Penrith have again received sponsorship from the Australia Day Council. Free sausage sandwiches and cold drinks will be available following the flag raising ceremony at 9am." Ms Wakefield said the entertainment program will be kicked off with Australiana music from the popular band Little Black Ducks at 8am.
She invited family groups to roll up with their picnic chairs and blankets.
"Rotary has arranged for a variety of emergency service vehicles to be on show and children will be welcome to inspect and pose for photographs," she said. Ms Wakefield also warned that the emergency service vehicles had to be "on call" in the event of special needs (like accidents or fires) during the day so their attendance could not be guaranteed.
Rotary's custodian of the flags, Roger Winterburn, has encouraged family groups to be at the park in time for the flag raising ceremony at 9am. "Our simple ceremony involves the Australian, Indigenous and Rotary flags and really underlines the importance of togetherness in our Mountains community."