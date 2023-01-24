Springwood pharmacist says preparation is key to business resilience Advertising Feature

Blooms The Chemist owner Sheryn Phillips joined the Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap program for help with structuring her disaster response plan. Picture supplied

When the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Australia in 2020, the sick, the vulnerable and the elderly looked to Blooms The Chemist Springwood for help, guidance and assurance.

Owner pharmacist Sheryn Phillips was somewhat prepared. Sheryn and her business partners drew on the guidance of the Pharmacy Guild and Pharmaceutical Society as well as support from the Blooms the Chemist network.

As the pandemic progressed, further curveballs emerged: staff sickness and isolation, stock shortages and delivery interruptions.

Pharmacists were required to administer vaccines, accept the then new electronic prescriptions, as well as continue to provide all the other usual services and advice.

``It was crazy,'' she said. "But I'm a `be prepared' kind of person - I like to have thought about what to do if this happens or that happens''.

Blooms staff were split into two teams during lockdown to ensure the pharmacy remained open and at least two people trained for each task to avoid shutdown if a single linchpin was incapacitated.

She has also recently undertaken a pharmaceutical industry webinar with colleagues who had been through floods and bushfires. The subject was emergency response and preparedness.

At the invitation of BusinessBM board member Mark Barton, Sheryn joined the new Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap program, which highlighted other questions and helped structure her disaster response.

The pharmacy, which has been a stalwart of Springwood for more than 30 years, now has its systems backed up, adequate stocks on hand to cover possible shortages, split storage facilities in case one fails and remote computer access.

Blooms the Chemist Springwood also strengthened its already cordial relations with other nearby Blooms pharmacies as well as differently branded competitors to ensure the community is cared for.

``People tend to panic if they can't get their medications, whether that's due to lockdowns or natural disasters," Sheryn said.

``If their life has already been turned upside down because their house has been burned down, they can't get to their house or out of their house, keeping the pharmacy open is a pretty important role.

``We never think it will happen to us, but the pandemic and the bushfires have shown us that it can.''

Blooms The Chemist Springwood is featured alongside 15 other local businesses in the Blue Mountains Business Resilience Roadmap.

The free digital learning tool helps businesses better prepare, connect and build resilience within their communities.

A collaboration between regional business network BusinessBM and social enterprise Resilient Ready (formerly corporate2community), it features businesspeople, including indigenous business owners, from across the Blue Mountains sharing experiences and lessons.

Funded through a grant from the joint-funded Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER), the Roadmap is made up of 16 two-minute learning modules grouped into themes: Understand Your Business, Know Your Risks, Plan Your Response and Build Your Networks.

Mitchell Duncan of Duncan Cameron and Associates (Wentworth Falls), Anny Druett (Wentworth Falls) and Christine Thompson (Christine's Millinery, Woodford) are also featured in the Know Your Risks module of the Roadmap.

Creator Renae Hanvin says: ``Forewarned really is forearmed. Making a plan now relieves a lot of stress later. When the unthinkable happens, you don't have to waste time and precious energy figuring out what to do - just follow the plan you created when you had space and calm to think clearly.''